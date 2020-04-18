AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin police officer who contracted COVID-19 is talking about what it was like to have the virus.

Patrol officer Ross Pranter said he woke up on March 27 without a sense of taste or smell.

Over the next three weeks he said he felt things like nausea, tightness in his chest – and his heart would race.

Now that he's recovered, he wants people to know the seriousness of this virus.

"That's why wearing our mask and our personal protective equipment and not having these mass gatherings is so important,” he said. “It's for our public health. I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

Friday was Officer Pranter's first day back on patrol.

The department has taken additional steps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All Austin police officers are required to wear face masks, while other personal protection equipment, such as glasses, are optional to wear.

