LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday.

As of 9 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety remained on the scene investigating. Drivers in the area should expect traffic to be impacted.

No additional information is available at this time.

