Austin officer injured in crash while en route to respond to different accident

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer and a woman are in the hospital after an early morning crash in northwest Austin on Friday.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at West Parmer Lane and Dallas Drive. Police said the woman was driving the wrong way and alcohol was involved.

Both the woman and the officer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the officer was on his way to a different accident on U.S. 183 near the MoPac Expressway when he was hit. Police said that accident involved a driver crashing into a barrier and somehow ending up on the ground beneath the flyover.

No additional information is available about the crash on U.S. 183.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.