Austin police officers face new indictments for actions during 2020 protests

Two Austin police officers are facing new indictments for their alleged actions during the 2020 police brutality protests.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers are facing new indictments for their alleged actions during a 2020 police brutality protest.

Joseph Peche is facing a charge for deadly conduct. Court documents say Samuel Kirsch is suing Peche for knowingly firing off a firearm at him and other protesters.

Court records show officer Jeffrey Teng is also facing an additional charge for deadly conduct on May 31, 2020. On that day, protesters took to the streets and police used less-lethal beanbag rounds on some.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office has not released details on exactly what alleged actions led to that charge.

Teng's attorneys criticized the district attorney's office on Monday, saying they were given less than 24 hours’ notice that Teng would face another grand jury.

The attorneys say they "look forward to a jury acquitting him of all charges."

At least 19 Austin Police Department officers have been indicted for their use of force during the 2020 protests that broke out in Austin amid nationwide demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the City of Austin has settled several lawsuits worth a total of millions of dollars. A total of $8 million was awarded to Justin Howell, which is the largest settlement amount ever paid for a use-of-force case in Austin's history.