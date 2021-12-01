Austin police officer indicted on charges of misuse of official information

The officer is accused of sharing personal information to disadvantage women in child custody and divorce proceedings.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin police officer has been indicted after being accused of sharing two women's personal information to disadvantage them in child custody and divorce proceedings involving the same man.

The Grand Jury for the 147th Judicial District Court for Travis County returned the indictment for Officer Lando Hall on Jan. 4, charging him with the felony offense of misuse of official information. The third-degree felony carries a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison.

Hall's case will be prosecuted and is pending in the 403rd Judicial District Court for Travis County.

“Holding law enforcement accountable when they break the law is critical to rebuilding community trust, and also to the safety of our community,” said José Garza, newly-elected Travis County District Attorney. “When members of our community trust the police and prosecutors, they are more likely to believe in the fairness of our justice system, seek help, report crimes and participate in investigations.”

Hall is accused of sharing the women's vehicle registration, driver's license, and criminal history information with another man. Hall accessed this information by means of his office and employment with the police department in October and February of 2018, the indictment states.

According to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Hall was booked and released from the Travis County Jail on Saturday. The report states he is listed as an employee with the Austin Police Department but is currently on restricted duty without pay.