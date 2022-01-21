Austin police officer finds shelter for abandoned dog found outside in below-freezing temperatures

Always remember your four Ps amid freezing temperatures: people, pets, plants and pipes!

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association on Friday gave credit to a local police officer who went out of his way to find shelter for an abandoned dog left outside during Austin's below-freezing temperatures this week.

"Found this monkey abandoned on a patio crying and shivering in 27 degree weather," wrote Officer Kel Dadford on Facebook. "Took him to the animal shelter so he didn’t freeze. Friendly reminder to take care of your pets during these cold nights!"

Found this monkey abandoned on a patio crying and shivering in 27 degree weather. Took him to the animal shelter so he didn’t freeze. Friendly reminder to take care of your pets during these cold nights! Posted by Kel Dadford on Friday, January 21, 2022

"Please remember to secure your pets inside at night when the temperatures are below freezing. It's cruel what happened to this dog," added the Austin Police Association. "Thank you Officer Radford for saving this dog's life!"

Friday's lows were predicted to fall to 27 degrees. Another hard freeze is expected by Saturday morning.

With the cold temperatures hitting, always remember to protect your four Ps: people, pipes, plants and, of course, pets!

For more information on Austin's Animal Control services, including programs for animals threatened by abuse or neglect, click here.