x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Austin police looking for missing woman last seen Wednesday

The 65-year-old is considered endangered.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo, whom they consider endangered.

Castillo was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday near her house on the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive.

She is described as a 5-foot-4-inch tall Hispanic woman weighing 130 pounds. She has frizzy, gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police said that "Castillo has cognitive issues and several medical conditions that require daily medication."

Anyone with information on Castillo is asked to call 911.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Russian court issues verdict in Brittney Griner’s trial

Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning

Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard