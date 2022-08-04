Austin police looking for missing woman last seen Wednesday

The 65-year-old is considered endangered.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo, whom they consider endangered.

Castillo was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday near her house on the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive.

She is described as a 5-foot-4-inch tall Hispanic woman weighing 130 pounds. She has frizzy, gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police said that "Castillo has cognitive issues and several medical conditions that require daily medication."

Anyone with information on Castillo is asked to call 911.

APD Seeking Community Assistance with Locating Missing Endangered Adult - https://t.co/iCsntJdCvv pic.twitter.com/nsVjjN1CuI — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 4, 2022