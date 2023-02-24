Austin police searching for missing baby, mother

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or contact the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for assistance locating a baby and a teen mother.

Alexis Garza, 15, and her two-week-old son, Legond Garza, were reported missing on Friday, Feb. 24. The two were last seen on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 p.m. near the 2600 block of South Interstate 35 in Austin.

It is unknown at this time where the pair might have gone or who they may be with.

Alexis Garza is from the San Antonio area and is described as a Hispanic female with shoulder-length brown hair with red ends. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, and was seen with a baby stroller.

APD detailed that the pair "ran away from a state facility" and are asking the public to help locate the two.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or contact the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.