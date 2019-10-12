AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, officers with the Austin Police Department will receive hate crimes training from people with firsthand knowledge of the crimes' consequences.

Judy and Dennis Shepard, parents of Matthew Shepard, will host the Matthew Shepard Foundation, Hate Crimes Training at the APD Training Academy on Wednesday.

Matthew was a Wyoming student who was brutally attacked in October 1998. He died as a result of his injuries in a hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado several days later. Eleven years after his death, Congress passed the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, commonly known as the "Matthew Shepard Act," which was signed into law by President Barack Obama in October 2009.

The training will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to APD, topics will include the importance of developing strong ties between law enforcement and vulnerable communities, the state and federal laws pertaining to hate crimes, the appropriate investigative measures that should be taken when a hate crime is reported and more.

APD said it hopes the training helps its officers gain a greater understanding of the need for effective and prompt hate crime enforcement as a means to strengthen trust in law enforcement. Additionally, it hopes officers will learn to be proficient in recognizing bias indicators when responding to hate crimes, enhance the skills needed to engage with a victim in a sensitive and respectful way and develop an enhanced ability to determine what facts are necessary to substantiate the criminal charge and bias motivation, how prosecutors and police can work together to obtain a conviction and how to accurately report data.

According to its website, the Matthew Shepard Foundation aims to "erase hate by replacing it with understanding, compassion and acceptance."

