Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a death in South Austin.

Police are currently on scene at 707 Mankato Drive, near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.

Officials confirmed a man was found with a gunshot wound. At this time it is unclear if officials are seeking a suspect.

As of 6:40 p.m., the APD confirmed the death remains suspicious.

Details remain limited at this time. Check back for updates.