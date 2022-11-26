x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

APD: Man arrested after pulling gun out in northwest Austin bar

APD said customers inside tackled the man and held him until officers arrived on scene.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in jail Saturday night after he pulled a gun on customers at a northwest Austin bar, according to the Austin Police Department

Police confirmed with KVUE that they received a family disturbance call from Anderson Mill Pub off Anderson Mill Road and Spicewood Parkway. 

APD said customers inside tackled the man and held him until officers arrived on the scene. At this time it's unclear if the suspect fired the gun or not.  

The suspect is now in custody and has not been identified at this time. 

APD said there is no longer a threat to the public. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out