AUSTIN — Austin police are searching for leads in a shooting in North Austin, where a man was shot near an elementary school.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard near Cook Elementary School at approximately 10:20 p.m. Aug. 24 after reports of shots fired. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Austin Police identified the man as Jonathan David Rogers, 23. Police said Rogers was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries at 11:13 p.m.

Officials said Rogers was not affiliated with the school near where he was shot but confirmed that he did live in the area.

Police are investigating but they don't believe there is a danger to the public.

Austin police said they located and interviewed witnesses, and they're looking for people that might have captured the incident on surveillance video.

Authorities ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You may also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

© 2018 KVUE-TV