The APD is concerned for 31-year-old Anissa Perez's welfare.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who could be in danger.

Anissa Perez, 31, was reported missing on Thursday around 11:43 a.m. She was last seen at 1221 Algarita Avenue at 6 a.m.

She is described as:

Hispanic female

5 feet, 1 inch

130 lbs.

Brown eyes

Blonde hair

If you see her, police say to call 911 immediately.