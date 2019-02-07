AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.

Police said 68-year-old James Earl Franklin was last seen on Saturday, June 29 in the 1100 block of Hargrave Street. He could possibly be in the areas of 12th Street, Hargrave Street and Webberville Road.

A family member said Franklin also goes by the name 'Duna Baby' and is most likely moving on foot.

There are concerns for his welfare due to medical issues. The public is asked to call 911 if they see him.

