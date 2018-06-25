The Austin Police Department is looking for a man with medical conditions who disappeared in South Austin Sunday morning.

Austin police said Kristian Safstrom was last seen leaving a medical facility located in the 1100 block of Dittmar Road, near Manchaca Road and Slaughter Lane, around 10:30 a.m.

Police said Safstrom left the facility without notice. Authorities said Safstrom's medical conditions make them concerned for his welfare.

Safstrom was last seen wearing a black medical helmet, gray neck brace and a gray shirt. He's described as a white man, 6-feet tall, 205 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Safstrom's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

