AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said Tuesday that they have located a woman's body and believe it is San Juana Macias, a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday.

Macias was last seen on Friday, July 5 at 1105 Clayton Lane at about 4 p.m. On Monday, APD sent out an alert seeking the public's help in locating her.

APD said they are still waiting for official identification from the Medical Examiner's Office and will provide updates as they become available.

No other information is available at this time.

