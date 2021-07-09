Austin Police Association says staff shortages impacted response times over Labor Day weekend

The Austin Police Association posted a tweet over the weekend showing delayed response times to priority one and priority three calls.

AUSTIN, Texas — Labor Day weekend is typically a busy time for local law enforcement and this one was no different with travel and social gatherings ramping up again. Something that was a little different was police officers' response times.

On Sunday, the Austin Police Association (APA) posted a screenshot of calls waiting for a response from the Austin Police Department:

"For some priority one calls like stabbings and shootings, people had to wait for 10 minutes. And for priority three calls like trespassing, some people had to wait 20 to 40 hours, which is just unacceptable," said Ken Casaday, president of the APA.

Casaday said the staff shortage the department is experiencing is playing a big part in the slower response times. He also said the department has seen a high rate of turnover among officers recently.

"We're losing 25 people a month and usually we lost about five people, so that's a huge problem. With shifts that typically have 10 people on them, they're showing up to work [with] three to four people, which isn't safe for the community and it's not safe for the officers," Casaday said.

Casaday said the APA plans to be vocal at upcoming Austin City Council meetings and is also requesting that several police academies be allowed to happen simultaneously.