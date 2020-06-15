Austin police investigating after video shows officer kneeling on teenage protester

The APD said it is investigating and urges anyone with more information to come forward.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a video surfaced on social media appearing to show an Austin police officer kneeling on top of a teenage protester.

The APD's statement about the incident can be read below:

"Jarrid Cornell, 19, was arrested on Friday, June 12, 2020, for obstructing a highway.

Any time an officer uses force, it is reviewed by their chain of command to determine whether it was lawful and within policy. The incident is currently undergoing that process.

We encourage anyone with information that could aid in that review to reach out to the City of Austin Office of Police Oversight."

According to our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, dozens of demonstrators were gathering near APD headquarters Friday night for a candlelight vigil dedicated to people killed across the country by law enforcement. Nationwide, protests were launched after the death of George Floyd, who died after an arrest earlier this year in Minneapolis. Video of the incident showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck.

The Statesman reported that a crowd of protesters was blocking an intersection near APD headquarters around 11:30 p.m. Friday when officers gave them a five-minute warning to clear the area. Despite the warning, a handful of protesters remained in the road and officers began to move toward them.

The report states an officer then saw Cornell in the intersection and he did not comply when police told him to get out of the road. A group of officers tried to detain Cornell but he reportedly fled. Another officer grabbed Cornell by his backpack and “conducted a takedown,” according to the report. Once Cornell was on the ground, “other officers assisted by placing handcuffs on him.”

Video of this incident was obtained and provided by Hiram Gilberto.

Cornell's attorney, Marc Chavez, reported that charges from a prior protest arrest involving his client have been rejected by the county. He said Cornell was arrested during the first night of protests for “interference with a police animal” after claims he hit a police horse with a sign.

However, Chavez said in Friday's incident the third officer entering the situation to help detain him was excessive and the officer putting his knee on Cornell’s neck was also excessive.

Cornell's case comes after Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced last week that the APD would be updating its policy on chokeholds and neck restraints.

On Thursday, the Austin City Council voted on several resolutions that lay the groundwork for sweeping changes at the department:

The council voted unanimously to ban tear gas and reduce the amount of military equipment “to the greatest extent possible.” The resolution also updated the APD's use-of-force policy, banning it on people fleeing in a vehicle or on foot. It stopped the use of beanbag rounds, rubber bullets or other less-lethal uses of force unless a person “poses an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.”

Another resolution, which the council passed unanimously, takes aim at the department's budget. It bans adding officers and eliminates the sworn positions that APD can’t reasonably fill this year or next. It also directs the city manager to not include any additional funding for militarized equipment in the upcoming budget. The resolution also calls for reallocating positions and roles to new city units and departments and, specifically, APD roles that could go to departments like Code Enforcement or the fire department.

The city council also approved a measure that aims for zero racial disparities in things like traffic stops, citations and arrests. It calls for zero use-of-force incidents and zero deaths “at the hands of APD officers” by 2023.