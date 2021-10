Police are currently on scene at the 5100 block of Longspur Blvd.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department reported that it was investigating a suspicious death Sunday evening.

Around 7:50 p.m., police said they were on scene at the 5100 block of Longspur Blvd., which is off of North Lamar Boulevard.

Police could not immediately provide any further information but said a press briefing was to come.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.