Austin police investigating shooting in Windsor Park area

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a red vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after reports of a shooting in Windsor Park early Monday morning.

Initial reports indicated that a 40-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and the suspect sped off from the scene driving in the wrong direction in a red vehicle.

Officials reported that the call came in at 4:33 a.m. at 7100 Northeast Drive.

This incident occurred several hours after another shooting in southeast Austin Sunday night.

That one happened on the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive. One man was killed but police said there was not a threat to the public. As of Sunday night, a suspect was not in custody.