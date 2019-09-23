AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex Monday morning.

According to police, they responded to the Galewood Garden Apartments near Highway 183 after receiving multiple calls about gunshots at around 12:54 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man in the apartment's parking lot with gunshot wounds. Officers on scene began to render aid and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead after 1 .m., police said. Police have not released this man's identity at this time.

According to APD, they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Officers said this was an isolated incident. Austin police are asking anyone with information to call the police.

