AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a man died at a South Austin apartment complex early Sunday morning.

According to police, they received a call about a "man down inside the grounds" at the Bainbridge Villas apartment complex located at 3603 Southridge Dr. The call came in at 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found Guillermo Bernal with fatal injuries. Bernal was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

The cause of death has not been determined, but police said the Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Detectives are still trying to determine if this homicide was random of if Bernal knew his assailant.

If you have any information regarding this case, call 512-472-TIPS.

