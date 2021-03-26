Austin police investigating food truck robbery possibly linked to a series of others

AUSTIN, Texas — It appears an alleged Austin-area food truck robber has struck again.
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it was investigating another incident possibly linked to a series of northeast Austin food truck robberies involving the same suspect.
In the latest incident, the APD said the armed suspect hit Raul's Taqueria on Rundberg Lane on March 26 around 12:50 a.m. He allegedly threatened to shoot the victim and fled the truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said this suspect has become increasingly violent. Anyone with more information about him could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
He is described as:
- Black male
- Between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall
- Armed with silver/black handgun
- Last seen wearing all black clothing
- Black facemask with white lettering on it
Anyone with information can contact the APD at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.
