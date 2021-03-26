Austin police investigating food truck robbery possibly linked to a series of others

The suspect appears to be connected to series of food truck robberies in the northeast Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — It appears an alleged Austin-area food truck robber has struck again.

On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it was investigating another incident possibly linked to a series of northeast Austin food truck robberies involving the same suspect.

In the latest incident, the APD said the armed suspect hit Raul's Taqueria on Rundberg Lane on March 26 around 12:50 a.m. He allegedly threatened to shoot the victim and fled the truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said this suspect has become increasingly violent. Anyone with more information about him could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

He is described as:

Black male

Between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall

Armed with silver/black handgun

Last seen wearing all black clothing

Black facemask with white lettering on it

Anyone with information can contact the APD at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.