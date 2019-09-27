AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to a fatal crash at Parmer Lane and Dessau Road.
The intersection is currently closed and APD would like people to avoid the area at this time.
Austin police will be providing more details after a press conference around 2 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
