2011 cold case: Austin police seeking information in after body was found near LaBare Nightclub

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in investigating a cold case from 2011.

David Max Tucker, 54, was found not breathing near the LaBare Nightclub on East Riverside Drive on Nov. 22 around 7:52 a.m. with obvious trauma. His death was ruled a homicide by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.