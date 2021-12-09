Austin police investigating 2 homicides Sunday morning

Police are investigating after a shooting outside a North Austin nightclub and a deadly stabbing downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating two homicides that happened early Sunday morning.

The first was a shooting in North Austin near the El Nocturno Night Club on North Lamar Boulevard, just south of Highway 183, around 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. No details about a suspect have been released at this time.

The second homicide was a deadly stabbing around 2:30 a.m. That happened near Sixth and Neuces streets.

A man was found stab wounds and died a short time later. Police do not have any information about a suspect in this case either.

If you know anything about either case, call the Austin Police Department.