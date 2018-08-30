AUSTIN, Texas — Police identified the woman killed in a North Austin crash on Aug. 22 and the driver of the vehicle she was riding with faces several charges, according to APD.

APD said 26-year-old Justin Dakota Ayers and 24-year-old Brianna Nicole Polzine were riding together in a 2004 white Acura TL -- traveling southbound on the Interstate 35 service road -- and ran a red light at the U.S. Highway 290 intersection. The Acura was struck by a 2009 black Nissan Altima, which was traveling eastbound on the U.S. Highway 290 service road in the inside lane, according to APD.

Police said the Altima struck with the front right side of the Acura, which caused the Acura to hit a third vehicle, a 2016 white Ford Fusion.

Polzine was pronounced dead at the scene, and the drivers of the Altima and Fusion were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Ayers has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, and fail to stop and render aid.

APD is investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512)974-3761.

