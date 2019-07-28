AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have identified the suspect in the Sunday stabbing at The Domain that left one man hospitalized.

The stabbing happened inside the club 77 Degrees Rooftop Bar on Rock Rose Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on July 28.

According to the affidavit, an altercation occurred between a Hispanic woman and a couple at the bar. The victim was elbowed in the chest by a man multiple times. The man was later identified as Jarron English-McMillon, 30.

McMillon is accused of stabbing one man multiple times in the leg and stomach. and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

McMillon fell to the ground and started stabbing the victim six times in the legs and stomach, according to police. People at the club reportedly broke up the fight. The victim went downstairs and notified a police officer on the scene of what happened.

Police said the victim hit McMillon in the face after he attempted to hit him in the chest again.

The victim of the stabbing was later interviewed by police on July 31 at the City of Austin Police Department.

On July 30, the ex-girlfriend of McMillon was interviewed by police and she corroborated seeing McMillon at the club with the mother of his child. She told police an altercation between McMillon and the victim occurred. According to police, she had positively identified McMillon as her ex-boyfriend when officers showed her his Texas ID photo.

APD was able to capture a still picture of the scene from video surveillance at the club. The ex-girlfriend of McMillon was able to identify herself, the victim, McMillon and the other female in the still picture.

McMillon has a bond for $35,000. According to online records, he is not in police custody as of Friday afternoon.

