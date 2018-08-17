AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN — Police have identified the 21-year-old black man who died after being shot by Austin police on Sixth and Trinity Streets downtown on Aug. 17. Police identified the man as Aquantis Jaymond Griffin.

Nine police officers are on administrative leave for their involvement in the shooting, per company protocol. The nine officers are:

Officer Joseph Cast - four years with APD

Officer Daniel Mathis - four years with APD

Officer Alberto Martinez - three years with APD

Officer Wesley DeVries - six years with APD

Officer Joseph Moran - one year with APD

Officer Justin Halbach - three years with APD

Officer Christopher Salacki - five years with APD

Officer Lewis Holland - four years with APD (deployed Taser only)

Officers said they responded to an alleyway and parking lot near the club "Terminal 6" where two people were reportedly shooting at each other after a concert.

“We just see all these people running. We hear gunshots coming like maybe all the way down the street,” said Autumn Hale, who was on Sixth Street when the shooting happened. “Then, we hear gunshots close up, so everybody's jumping in the cars and everybody's trying to hide, duck and cover.”

Police, at one point, said a man started running down an alley toward police with a gun in his hand.

Authorities said the weapon appeared to be pointed toward the officers, then eight police officers fired their weapons and one officer fired a taser at the suspect.

“If you point a gun at a police officer, ten times out of ten you’re going to get shot,” said Ken Casaday, President of the Austin Police Association. “Especially when you’re down carousing and partying and fighting and firing off you’re weapon in a public area like Sixth Street.”

Austin-Travis County EMS took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Those nine officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard in this type of investigation.

Casaday explained the number of officers is more than they would typically see, but because it was near bar closing time and officers had already responded to fights around the area, they were close by.

"People are calling 911, there were multiple 911 calls,” said Casaday. “Probably didn’t take them but 15 seconds to run to where they had to go. That explains why there were so many officers there.”

Austin police are asking anyone who witnessed anything to call them.

Only one hour passed from the first 911 call about a fight near the club to when the man died at the hospital.

Here is a timeline of the incident, according to police:

12:21 a.m.: 911 calls start coming in about disturbances at the club "Terminal 6" 12:21-12:39 am: three calls came in about fights outside the club

1 a.m.: call about disturbance in the alley and parking lot behind the club

1:02 a.m.: 911 calls-shots fired in the alley and parking lot behind the club Officers “saw an individual that was running toward them in an east-bound direction with a hand gun in his right hand.” Eight officers fired guns; one fired a taser

1:05 a.m.: officers perform life-saving measures on man

1:22 a.m.: 21-year-old pronounced dead at hospital

Police said Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Streets at San Jacinto and Trinity would remain closed down due to the police activity, but were all reopened by 3 p.m. Friday Aug. 17. Seventh Street and Brazos was impacted as well.

