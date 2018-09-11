AUSTIN — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle near the 1100 block of N. IH-35 on Nov. 4. The driver left the scene without rendering aid or calling 9-1-1.

The pedestrian, 21-year-old Brett Lambert, was in the roadway when an unknown vehicle struck him. The driver then fled the scene.

At approximately 6:44 a.m., a passerby called 9-1-1 and reported seeing Lambert's body. Police arrived and located him, seeing that he had obvious trauma from being hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin Police are investigating this case. Anyone with information should call APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-3716. You can also submit tips on the Austin PD app.

This is Austin's sixty-fifth traffic crash of 2018, resulting in 66 fatalities this year.

