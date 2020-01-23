AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in May 2019.
Looking to give up your guns? The Austin Police Department has you covered.
On Jan. 28, 2020, the APD is holding a no-questions-asked gun surrender service where citizens can turn over their unwanted firearms and ammunition.
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Robert T. Martinez Central East Substation at 812 Springdale Road.
To safely surrender your weapons, the following rules must be followed:
- Do not walk into the substation with a visible gun or ammunition
- Unload the gun
- Put the gun and ammunition in separate bags
- Leave the gun or ammunition in the car (trunk or back seat) or bagged (if on foot)
- Tell an officer you are there to turn in a gun and they will safely retrieve it
RELATED: Gov. Abbott signs off on new campaign to encourage Texans to lock up their guns
Future events will be held throughout the year on the following dates:
- April 28, 2020
- July 28, 2020
- Oct. 27, 2020
- Jan. 26, 2021
For more information, click here.
RELATED: TSA has found 77 guns at Austin's airport so far in 2019
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Trudy's Tex Mex restaurant files for bankruptcy
Williamson County sued after inmate says he did not receive proper treatment for testicular problems
Lawsuit dismissed over playscape for terminally-ill Georgetown boy