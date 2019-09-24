AUSTIN, Texas — If you see police activity in Downtown Austin Tuesday night, don't be alarmed because it's likely just an active shooter training by the Austin Police Department.

Police said they will be closing down areas in the 600 block of Neches Street from 5 p.m to 12 a.m. They say this is not in response to any specific threat.

The training is coordinated between the APD, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department.

"As we all know, active shooter events happen in various places, which is why we look for opportunities to train in different environments," said the police department. "In the past, APD has trained in industrial sites, military bases, schools and theaters. This evening’s training will focus on the entertainment district."

