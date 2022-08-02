Austin police looking for hit-and-run suspect

The incident occurred July 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a July 16 hit-and-run incident.

The collision occurred just before midnight when a car hit two people at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West Cesar Chavez Street. The driver reportedly fled the scene without rendering aid.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Police said the driver went north on Lavaca Street before turning east onto West Fourth Street and continuing north on Congress Avenue, running red lights and going around pedestrians in the process.

The driver's car is described as a dark, four-door sedan that possibly has a disabled placard hanging from the window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.