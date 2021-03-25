Austin to reinvest $1.5 million from police budget to substance use care

The funds will go toward health-focused resources for Austintines in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved an item designating about $1.5 million from the Austin police budget to health-focused resources providing substance use care and harm reduction to low-income Austinites.

According to Item 54, those resources include CommUnity Care, the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, and Austin Recovery Inc. The item was approved on consent.

“There are widespread substance use challenges in our community, and we know that we can’t arrest away addiction,” said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar. “Through this vote, we will do things differently. We’re expanding street medicine teams, developing health plans for residents experiencing homelessness, and establishing long-term recovery programs. For too long, we’ve measured public safety by how many people we can put in jail. With this change, we’re actually making Austin safer.”

Thursday's action was just the latest in a series resulting from Austin's budet transformation from August of last year. Since then, reinvestments have already been made for EMS, mental health first response, homelessness services and more.

Item 54 reads:

"Authorize negotiation and execution of agreements to provide substance misuse services to low-income individuals in Austin and Travis County with the following three social service agencies: Central Texas Community Health Centers, dba CommUnity Care, for a 12-month term ending March 31, 2022 and three 12-month extension options each in an amount not to exceed $203,111, for a total agreement amount not to exceed $812,444; Texas Harm Reduction Alliance in an amount not to exceed $684,085 for ongoing services and $350,000 in one-time funding for a mobile unit vehicle, for a total amount not exceed $1,034,085 for a 12-month term ending March 31, 2022, and three 12-month extension options each in an amount not to exceed $684,085, for a total agreement amount not to exceed $3,086,340; Austin Recovery, Inc. for a 12-month term ending March 31, 2022 and three 12-month extension options, each in an amount not to exceed $229,924, for a total agreement amount not to exceed $919,696."