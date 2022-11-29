APD asking for public's help with Nov. 25 fatal crash at I-35 and Parmer

The department said the woman involved was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is turning to the public for information regarding a Nov. 25 fatal crash.

APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash early that Friday, just before 5 a.m., at the intersection of the North Interstate 35 service road and Parmer Lane.

When officers arrived, they found that a woman had been ejected from the pickup truck involved. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD via the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated as Austin's 97th fatal crash of 2022. Those crashes have resulted in 101 deaths, according to the APD. On the same day in 2021, there were a reported 103 fatal crashes that resulted in 111 deaths.