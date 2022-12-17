APD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple cars on I-35

Police said everyone involved was cooperating.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple cars on I-35 in Austin Saturday afternoon.

According to the Austin Police Department, the auto-pedestrian crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound near 51st Street.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by several cars although at this time it's not clear how the incident unfolded. Everyone involved was reportedly cooperating with the police.

I-35 southbound was shut down for the next several hours as police worked the scene. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that traffic was being diverted to the frontage road.

Victim services were also at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.