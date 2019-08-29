AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Police Department officers are facing a lawsuit for injuring a man's shoulder during a mental health call, according to a lawyer.

The victim is being represented by Brian McGiverin, who is a lawyer for the Austin Community Law Center.

According to McGiverin, the officers "approached the man from concealment, held him at gunpoint and violently wrenched his shoulder during handcuffing."

It is not clear at this time how many officers are being sued or their names.

The officers injured the man's rotator cuff and ignored his cries for pain for hours, the lawyer said.

"The officers ultimately took our client to involuntary civil commitment without legal justification, taking his liberty without due process of law," McGiverin said.

The victim will speak more about this incident during a press conference Thursday afternoon. It will take place at 2 p.m. at the Austin Community Law Center located at 1411 W. Ave.

All Austin officers will soon be required to take more mental health training. This comes less than a month after officers shot and killed a man who was reportedly going through a mental crisis at the time.

The required mental health training is expected to start in January 2020.

