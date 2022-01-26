Austin police looking for man potentially in danger last seen on Jan. 23

Rico Manalang, 31, was last seen just after midnight with his father.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Homicide Unit is asking the public's help in locating a man they believe might be in danger.

Officials are looking for 31-year-old Rico Michael Joseph Manalang. He was last seen with his father at 9034 N. IH 35 on Jan. 23 at 12:20 a.m.

Manalang's father was pronounced dead about three hours later and his death is being investigated as suspicious, the APD said. Officials believe Manalang could also be a victim and could be in danger.

Manalang could be driving a red 2002 Dodge Dakota with Texas License Plate MYS4471.

The APD said anyone who has seen Manalang should call 911.