AUSTIN, Texas — Police are urging the public to not fire guns in the air this Fourth of July holiday.

The Austin Police Department said that firing a weapon is not only illegal, it's also very dangerous to the community.

It is a reminder that what goes up, must also come back down. A single bullet that is fired in the air will drop back down and it can potentially harm individuals.

According to police, firing a gun can lead to a Class A misdemeanor charge. Police are urging you to call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.

For a list of Fourth of July events and firework shows in the Austin area, go here.

