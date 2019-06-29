AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department wants to add more officers.

In 2020, they hope to add 250 officers, so they’re holding information sessions this summer to begin the recruiting process.

“We're hiring because the city's growing. I will tell people, if you're qualified with the hiring process and you're deemed qualified and you apply, you will get hired with us,” Officer Kelvin Bryant said.

The department held an information session Saturday morning at the recruiting offices in Northeast Austin.

“The city's expanding. We have more call loads every year, so we need more officers to cut down on our call time and better serve the citizens of Austin,” Ofc. Bryant said.

Two more information sessions are scheduled for July 11 and Aug. 3. The training academy will have three classes in 2020, scheduled for February, June and October.

Each class lasts eight months and cadets earn a starting pay of $50,000.

If you’re interested, you can learn more at the APD recruiting website.

