New Austin crime report reveals increase in murders, aggravated assaults

AUSTIN, Texas — The September crime report from the Austin Police Department reveals murders and aggravated assaults are up citywide compared to last year.

Overall, however, the data show crimes against persons have not changed compared to last year, while property crime was down by 1%.

According to a report looking at data from June, the Wall Street Journal reported Austin saw a 64.29% increase in homicides compared to the same point last year. Specifically, there were 14 murders at the end of June 2019 and 23 murders by the end of June 2020.

According to September data, that increase has fallen a bit. There were 25 murders at the end of September 2019, compared to 35 at the end of September 2020 – that's an increase of about 40%.

According to the APD's September 2020 crime report, crimes against persons remain at a 0% change compared to last year. Of those, only the following types of crimes saw an increase:

murder – 40% (from 25 to 35)

kidnapping – 4% (from 136 to 142)

aggravated assault – 18% (from 1,972 to 2,333)

intimidation – 5% (from 4,360 to 4,557)

statutory rape – 9% (from 23 to 25)

Meanwhile, crimes against property actually saw a 1% decrease compared to last year. Among those, however, certain crimes saw an increase:

robbery – 7% (from 759 to 815)

arson – 38% (from 74 to 201)

extortion – 142% (12 to 29)

burglary – 11% (3,083 to 3,407)

auto theft – 31% (2,162 to 2,832)

