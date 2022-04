Belen Ayala, 39, was last seen in the Dallum Drive area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing adult.

Belen Ayala, 39, was last seen on March 25 around 9 p.m. in the 9700 block of Dallum Drive.

Ayala is unable to speak and is hard of hearing but understands Spanish.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Ayala's whereabouts or see her call 911 immediately.