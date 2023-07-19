APD 'police reserve force' could soon become a part of the department

These officers would all have to be certified by the State and would have all of their certifications reviewed before they become part of the reserve team.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still seeing a major shortage in their department. To combat some of the staffing issues, Austin City Council is expected to take up bringing on what it calls a police reserve force.

This police reserve force would be used mainly during special events to help fill in gaps. But as the proposal's written now, it would also give Chief Joseph Chacon the right to call this team in any time he feels necessary.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American Statesman, the reserve force would be made up of some retired police officers and that team could have up to 75 members.

They would only be able to act in a supplementary capacity to regular officers and wouldn't be able to assume full-time duties.

Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly said the department has around 330 vacancies right now, so this could do a lot address immediate staffing concerns.

"I believe that by initiating this program tomorrow, we will be in a better place public safety-wise, not just for the community during special events, but also for people visiting the city. As it stands now, when we have special events, officers are taken out of other parts of the city or they have to work overtime for those positions, which is taxing," said Kelly.

Kelly also notes these officers would all have to be certified by the State and would have all of their certifications reviewed before they become part of the reserve team.

"This program specifically is just for special events. And so the officers in the reserve program will be working barricades. They'll be trained back up to where they need to be. All of their certifications will be reviewed prior to them entering this program," said Kelly.

She said a program like this is a good one but things like police retention, recruitment and morale still need to be addressed with a four-year contract with the police union.

For this police reserve to become a reality, city councilmembers will need to approve it at Thursday's meeting.

