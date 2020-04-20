AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on Feb. 28.

City officials and community activists held a virtual press conference April 20 to discuss findings from an independent investigation into allegations of racism and homophobia at the Austin Police Department.

The investigation, led by Lisa Tatum of Tatum Law Partners, was released on April 17. While the 46-page report from the investigation didn't find any policy violations to be punishable by law, it detailed a culture of sexism, racism and homophobia among APD's leadership.

"Through all of these interviews it became clear that issues of race lie just below the surface," the report said. "Reports came to us, from different ranks, races and genders, advising of the fact that the racist and sexist name-calling and use of derogatory terms associated with race and sex persists."

RELATED: Independent investigation into APD racism, homophobic allegations finds no policy violations

Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison said this report shows the department is in need of an institutional overhaul.

She said there are plans to conduct a follow-up investigation, but it's not clear when it will begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone should want the best of the best and giving our officers the workplace they deserve regardless of race, gender or sexuality," Harper-Madison said.

Councilmember Jimmy Flannigan said the report outlines a number of troubling realities, including systemic racism and white supremacy at the very highest level.

"That is damning not only on the department but on the officers who are doing the work of protecting the public," Flannigan said. "[They] are trying to do the right thing, but their executive leadership does not have their back."

RELATED:

'He was such a family man' | Family of fallen San Marcos officer remembers him as protector, family man, jokester

Austin police officer returns to duty after recovering from COVID-19

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said during her six years on council, APD has not cooperated on City efforts to promote inclusivity.

"I have not seen APD step up and become the partners our community needs them to be," she said.

Garza said APD should refrain from hiring new employees until the current leadership addresses these issues outlined in the report and makes necessary changes.

"I am confident seeing this report, consistently hearing from constituents, that now is not the best time to be bringing new employees into the APD," Garza said. "I hope this investigation brings the pressure to address these issues and there need to be systematic changes made."

Chris Harris, a member of the Public Safety Commission, said the report detailing a decade of scandals at APD was not surprising.

"For many in our community, we didn’t need a report to tell us that there are issues of racism, sexism and homophobia," Harris said. "These are important changes that need to be made."

WATCH: APD officer recovers from COVID-19

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas will begin reopening process on Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Complaint alleges Austin church day care 'profiting from the pandemic'

Timeline: Gov. Greg Abbott's new economic plan to reopen Texas businesses

Gov. Abbott establishes strike force, lays out plan to reopen Texas businesses safely

Willie Nelson hosting 'Come And Toke It' live stream event at 4:20 on 4/20