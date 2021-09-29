Austin Police Department names first female Asian American commander

Commander Eve Stephens has served with APD for 22 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is making history in the community. Commander Eve Stephens became APD’s first female Asian American police commander.

Stephens has worked for APD for over 22 years. According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s served in roles including lieutenant, sergeant, detective and patrol officer for the department.

Stephens is also a LEADS Scholar with the National Institute of Justice.

APD Northwest Patrol Commander Chris G. Vallejo congratulated his co-worker on Twitter.

“So proud of my dear friend,” Vallejo wrote in his Tweet.

Officer Bino Cadenas with APD said he is "proud to have her on our team" in a Twitter post as well. Ashley Gonzales, police chief of the Austin ISD Police Department, also took to Twitter to congratulate Stephens.

"Congratulations to my friend on her recent promotion to Commander," APD Commander Gizette Gaslin said on Twitter. "Proud of you."

In April, APD named its first Asian American assistant chief, Jerry Bauzon. Austin’s police department first female assistant chief was promoted in 2019.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk named current interim chief Joseph Chacon the next chief of the APD last week. The Austin City Council still needs to confirm his appointment and is expected to consider it on Sept. 30.