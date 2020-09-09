Texas Gov. Abbott asking every candidate for public office to sign pledge against defunding police departments

"We need all leaders and all Texans to join us in backing the blue," the governor said.

A total of $150 million from APD's budget will go to other services.

In a video posted on Abbott's YouTube channel Sept. 9, the governor said budget cuts invite "crime into our communities and it threatens the safety of all Texans, including our law enforcement officers and their families."

"We need all leaders and all Texans to join us in backing the blue," he said in the video. "That is why I'm calling on every Texan and every candidate for public office, regardless of party affiliation, to join me in signing a pledge against defunding our police departments."

He's asking Texans to sign and share the pledge on social media Thursday at 2 p.m. using the hashtag #TexasBacksTheBlue.

At a press conference in August announcing a legislative proposal that freezes property tax revenue for cities that vote to defund police departments, Abbott stated Austin has seen an increase in crime, specifically murders, aggravated robberies and robberies.

According to a report looking at data from June, the Wall Street Journal reported Austin saw a 64.29% increase in homicides compared to the same point last year. Specifically, there were 14 murders at the end of June 2019 and 23 murders by the end of June 2020.

According to July data, that increase has fallen a bit. There were 19 murders at the end of July 2019, compared to 29 at the end of July 2020 – that's an increase of about 53%.