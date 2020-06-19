City manager backs Austin Police Chief Brian Manley

City Manager Spencer Cronk laid out new expectations for the chief in a public safety committee meeting on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley may be keeping his job.

In a meeting Thursday with the new public safety committee, City Manager Spencer Cronk laid out new expectations for the chief. He also told council members he's committed to helping Manley implement changes within the department.

This comes after the death of Michael Ramos in April and a petition started circulating online calling for Chief Manley to be fired.

Cronk announced a series of actions to begin addressing system inequities in the department's policing on June 17. In that memo, the city manager outlined a plan calling for the creation of advisory working groups, reallocation of existing and future resources and actions to increase transparency and accountability.

According to a City press release, the plan also calls for creating a cross-functional team to lead the City’s reform efforts. Leadership officials will convene advisory working groups to reimagine what public safety means for Austin and develop recommendations for making that vision a reality, according to the City.

The advisory working groups include representatives from advocacy, faith, public safety and business community organizations, as well as City staff from a variety of disciplines, including the City’s Equity Office, Office of Police Oversight, Austin Public Health and Austin Police Department to drive these vital conversations.

Cronk's plan also identifies areas of consideration for upcoming budget deliberations, in addition to organizing existing resources. That could include eliminating nearly 100 police positions.