Who's applied to be Austin's next police chief? Here's a look at all the candidates

We're getting a better idea of who may be the next top cop in the Capital City. The first review of resumes for chief of police began earlier this month, and the recruitment process will remain open until the position is filled, according to the City of Austin Human Resources Department.
According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the initial list of 25 candidates who had applied as of May 17 included zero women and two candidates with controversial backgrounds. To read about that initial list, click here.
KVUE received an updated list of applicants Friday through a public records request, which details 45 candidates.
Here is a list of who has applied for the position, in alphabetical order, as of June 25:
- Jerry Afri
- Aaron Ausmus
- Cedric Brown
- Jorge Camarillo
- Jesus Campa
- Joseph Chacon
- Omar Chavez
- Darryl Coleman
- Scott Cunningham
- Nick Diemel
- Michael Drake
- Joel Fitzgerals
- Elvis Guzman
- Ricardo Herrera
- Chad Hoffman
- Sam Holt
- Manuel Jimenez
- James Jones
- Robert Jones
- Paul Junger
- Anne Kirkpatric
- Joseph Lestrange
- Steven McCarver
- Avery Moore
- Ernest Morales
- Celeste Murphy
- Demetrick Pennie
- William Pereyra
- Mirtha Ramos
- Gordon Ramsay
- Steven Rivera
- Roderick Robinson
- Jeffrey Seif
- La'Ron Singletary
- Rick Smith
- Joseph Sullivan
- Emada Tingirides
- James Torres
- Hector Villarrael
- Celvin Walwyn
- Eric Winstrom
- James Womack
- Richard Worley
- Bruce Young
- Michael Zerbonia
Joseph Chacon has served as interim police chief in place of Brian Manley while the department conducts its recruitment process. Chacon was named interim police chief in March.
To lead the recruiting process, Austin has enlisted the help of the national executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. Together, their process of finding the next chief will include three phases:
- Project Management & Candidate Profile Development (March/April)
- Outreach and Recruiting (April/May/June)
- Selection (July/August)
Manley announced in February that he would retire. He became chief in June of 2018 after leading the city through the Austin bombings. Manley officially retired from APD at the end of March.
