Who's applied to be Austin's next police chief? Here's a look at all the candidates

KVUE secured a list of all the candidates who have applied for the Austin Police Department's chief position.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is an interview with Ryan Autullo from KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Since this interview, KVUE has requested an updated list of the applicants for APD's police chief.

We're getting a better idea of who may be the next top cop in the Capital City. The first review of resumes for chief of police began earlier this month, and the recruitment process will remain open until the position is filled, according to the City of Austin Human Resources Department.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the initial list of 25 candidates who had applied as of May 17 included zero women and two candidates with controversial backgrounds. To read about that initial list, click here.

KVUE received an updated list of applicants Friday through a public records request, which details 45 candidates.

Here is a list of who has applied for the position, in alphabetical order, as of June 25:

Jerry Afri

Aaron Ausmus

Cedric Brown

Jorge Camarillo

Jesus Campa

Joseph Chacon

Omar Chavez

Darryl Coleman

Scott Cunningham

Nick Diemel

Michael Drake

Joel Fitzgerals

Elvis Guzman

Ricardo Herrera

Chad Hoffman

Sam Holt

Manuel Jimenez

James Jones

Robert Jones

Paul Junger

Anne Kirkpatric

Joseph Lestrange

Steven McCarver

Avery Moore

Ernest Morales

Celeste Murphy

Demetrick Pennie

William Pereyra

Mirtha Ramos

Gordon Ramsay

Steven Rivera

Roderick Robinson

Jeffrey Seif

La'Ron Singletary

Rick Smith

Joseph Sullivan

Emada Tingirides

James Torres

Hector Villarrael

Celvin Walwyn

Eric Winstrom

James Womack

Richard Worley

Bruce Young

Michael Zerbonia

Joseph Chacon has served as interim police chief in place of Brian Manley while the department conducts its recruitment process. Chacon was named interim police chief in March.

To lead the recruiting process, Austin has enlisted the help of the national executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. Together, their process of finding the next chief will include three phases:

Project Management & Candidate Profile Development (March/April) Outreach and Recruiting (April/May/June) Selection (July/August)

Manley announced in February that he would retire. He became chief in June of 2018 after leading the city through the Austin bombings. Manley officially retired from APD at the end of March.