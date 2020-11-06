Austin police chief agrees to four major changes amid nationwide protests

The JUST America organization said it came to a consensus with Chief Manley on four amendments.

AUSTIN, Texas — In a press conference along with the newly-formed JUST America organization, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced four major changes he said the Austin Police Department will be implementing.

JUST America said it drafted four points to make Austin a leader in police reform, which it presented to Chief Manley. The organization said the chief came to a general consensus and stated he believes it is time for change and is willing to adopt the four amendments to the department's General Orders.

"It has become pertinent for communities and agencies to communicate about how to combat police brutality together," JUST America said in a press release. "Here in Austin, the conversation has happened and now Chief Manley is looking to remind America his department is at the forefront of the fight for justice."



Those four points include:

Law enforcement officers and staff may not utilize restraint or holds around the neck of any kind, by either person, object or device, in the course of dealing with suspect detainees or inmates. Such action will result in immediate referral to the department’s disciplinary process. If the body-worn camera system is found to have been intentionally deactivated during a critical incident, said officer will be subjected to indefinite suspension per the disciplinary process. If an investigation reveals that the body-worn camera system was tampered with intentionally, the officer will be referred to the appropriate district attorney for review. The APD will inform the Austin City Council immediately of all amendments to the General Orders and policing policies within 24 hours. Information will also be posted to the APD website within 24 hours.

According to JUST America, this is the first time a U.S. police department has banned any restraint of the neck to include devices and objects.

The announcement comes as protests have been launched nationwide demanding change from the U.S. government regarding police brutality.

The Austin City Council is also meeting on Thursday to vote on police reform.