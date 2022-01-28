66 new Austin police cadets graduate Friday

The cadets successfully completed a 34-week training program.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is welcoming 66 new officers to the force after a graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.

The commencement ceremony for the 144th cadet class took take place at Great Hills Baptist Church.

"The graduating cadets, who will be commissioned during the ceremony, successfully completed a demanding 34-week training program," the APD said. "The training included legal issues, driving, crisis intervention training, community policing, leadership, defensive tactics and physical fitness."

During the ceremony, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon administered the Oath of Office to the cadets. Awards presented during the ceremony also included the Honor Cadet and Humanitarian Award.

The 144th cadet class began in June 2021 with a total of 100 cadets after a year-long pause as city leaders worked to "reimagine" the training academy amid leadership changes, internal investigations and city council resolutions.

Tune in at 2pm today as the Austin Police Department welcomes 66 new officers during a graduation ceremony for the 144th... Posted by City of Austin Government on Friday, January 28, 2022

"This class represents a significant shift in the way that we conduct our cadet training, moving from a military or paramilitary-style environment in our academy into one that is resilience-based, that is grounded in active learning components and an adult learning environment," said then-Interim Chief Chacon last summer. "So there will be much more interaction between the cadets and the instructors. And we have also placed a greater emphasis on physical training."

Some of this year's cadets include longtime Austinites, new Central Texas residents and even military veterans.

"We have an awesome group of cadets, we have an awesome group of instructors and staff out here," said Commander Chris Vallejo. "We're redoing the way we look at training here at the academy. We're having a lot of community input into the process as well, and we're incorporating skills that our police officers need to be successful in the 21st century, and I'm glad to be part of it in this pivotal moment."

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube